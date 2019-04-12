James K. Gallamore



Born: February 2, 1937; in Poplar Bluff, MO



Died: April 9, 2019; in Genoa, IL



James K. Gallamore, 82, of Genoa went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his home.



He was born Feb. 2, 1937 in Poplar Bluff, MO. to Marvin and Lena Annette Gallamore. He married Joyce (Carter) McCoy on April 19, 1969 in Kingston.



Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from AG Communications, after over 20 years of service.



Jim had a passion for gospel and country western music. He loved playing the guitar, fishing and automobile racing. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.



Survivors include his 3 sons, Randy (Lois) McCoy, Bob (Kathy) McCoy and Rodger McCoy; his daughter, Gina Gallamore; 7 grandchildren, Jimmy McCoy, Bob (Heather) McCoy, Kevin (Mary Jane) McCoy, Ammie Hartzell, Nikki (Dave) Allen, Anthony McCoy and Andrea (Christian) Copple; 11 great grandchildren; one sister, Lois Bollinger and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce; and great grandson, Daniel Hartzell.



His visitation will be on Saturday, April 13th from 11:00 to 2:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa,IL.



Burial will be at a later date at the Genoa Cemetery.



For info or to sign the online guest book, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com or call 815-784-5191. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary