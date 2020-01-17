|
James Michael Murphy
Born: September 27, 1936; in Chicago, IL
Died: January 14, 2020; in Rockford, IL
James Michael Murphy, 83, of Genoa, IL. died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Rockford, IL.
He was born to George and Margaret (Gilooley) Murphy at Cook County Hospital in Chicago on September 27, 1936. He was married to Carole Anne Dorries in 1964 and they were happily married for over 55 years. He was the oldest of five siblings - Joanne Trawinski, Jane VanReck, Larry (Clare) Murphy, and Patrick (Pati) Murphy.
He is also survived by his children Michael Murphy, Timothy (Jill) Murphy, and Terrence (Mary) Murphy. His was also the loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren: Andrew Murphy, Lauren E. Murphy, Lauren A. Murphy, Gwen Murphy, Kaleb Murphy, James Murphy, John Gariepy, Cassidy Murphy, and Quincy Murphy.
James attended Quigley Seminary High School and Saint Procopius in Chicago. He attended Illinois Benedictine College before enlisting the US Army in 1959. He attended basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, MO and attended Airborne School before becoming an MP at Fort Campbell, KY. Upon leaving the military James joined the Illinois State Police in 1963 and reported to District 3 (Chicago) upon his graduation from the Academy. Over the span of 34 years, James rose through the ranks to Lieutenant Colonel with his retirement in 1996. James was promoted through various position in the Personnel Bureau in Springfield before eventually becoming the Captain of District 2 in Elgin in 1976. He then became Major in Area 1, 2, and 4 before completed his career at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
Post retirement James worked briefly in the private security industry at the FAA facility in Elgin and enjoyed spending time at the Blackhawk Model Train Club in Oregon, Illinois.
His visitation will be on Sunday, Jan. 19th from 3:00-7:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL. and also on Monday from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM at the St. Catherine of Genoa Church.
A funeral mass will be on Monday, Jan. 20th at 10:30 AM at the St. Catherine of Genoa Church, 340 S. Stott St., Genoa, IL. with Fr. Francis Wawryszuk officiating. A luncheon will follow the mass at the Church. Burial will take place after the reception at the Maple Cemetery in Kirkland, IL.
Donations and memorials can be made to the Illinois State Police Heritage Memorial Park. isphf.org/donations/
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020