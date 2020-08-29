1/1
James Nicholas Theisen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Nicholas Theisen

Born: December 10, 1933

Died: August 25,2020

James "Jim" Nicholas Theisen, 86, of DeKalb, IL died peacefully Tuesday August 25,2020 at NW Kishwaukee Hospital. He was born December 10, 1933 in Aurora, IL. The son of Harry and Marie (Bohr) Theisen. He married Roseann Hipp on February 12, 1955 in Aurora, IL.

Jim attended St. Therese School and Marmion Military Academy in Aurora, IL. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1956 and served in Japan. He worked at Malcor Roofing in Aurora, IL and Standard Roofing in DeKalb, IL.

Jim was always willing to lend a helping hand to neighbors and friends. His greatest joy was driving his grandchildren to and from sporting events and cheering them on. He was a lifelong Cubs and Bears fan, and an avid Wheel of Fortune watcher. He enjoyed Sudoku, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and feeding the neighborhood birds and squirrels. He was a faithful member of St. Mary's Church in DeKalb, IL. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Roseann; four brothers: Dick (Maureen), Ray (Leah), Jerry, and Father Kenneth Theisen, O.S.B. at Marmion Academy, Aurora, IL. Sister-in-Laws: Mona (Harry Theisen) and Rosemary (Tom Deisher). Daughters: Joan Theisen and Debbie (Rob) Rosenberg. Grandchildren: Eric (Ashley) Ratfield, and Kellie (Adam) Erickson. Step-grandchildren: Erica (Aleks) Kosoric, Steven Rosenberg and Ryan (Fiancee Julie Faragia) Ratfield. Great- grandchildren: Lilyan, Andrew, Lukas and Noah Erickson. Step great-grandchildren: Charley Hunt and Ana Kosoric. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Doris Hanson and Sr. Merina Theisen, O.S.F., two brothers: Bob and Harry, and sister-in-law Sue (Jerry Theisen). His in-laws Elmer and Marie Hipp. Brother and sister-in-Iaw's: Norma and Somner Lee Hosterman, Ronald Hipp, Thomas and Caroline Hipp, Tom Deisher and Elaine Navarro.

The family would like to thank the Staff of NW Kishwaukee Hospital, Dr. Dhaval Thakkar, and Dr. Andrew Ta for their compassionate care of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

A private family service will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made for Marmion Academy in care of Anderson's Funeral Home. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved