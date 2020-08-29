James Nicholas Theisen
Born: December 10, 1933
Died: August 25,2020
James "Jim" Nicholas Theisen, 86, of DeKalb, IL died peacefully Tuesday August 25,2020 at NW Kishwaukee Hospital. He was born December 10, 1933 in Aurora, IL. The son of Harry and Marie (Bohr) Theisen. He married Roseann Hipp on February 12, 1955 in Aurora, IL.
Jim attended St. Therese School and Marmion Military Academy in Aurora, IL. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1956 and served in Japan. He worked at Malcor Roofing in Aurora, IL and Standard Roofing in DeKalb, IL.
Jim was always willing to lend a helping hand to neighbors and friends. His greatest joy was driving his grandchildren to and from sporting events and cheering them on. He was a lifelong Cubs and Bears fan, and an avid Wheel of Fortune watcher. He enjoyed Sudoku, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and feeding the neighborhood birds and squirrels. He was a faithful member of St. Mary's Church in DeKalb, IL. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Roseann; four brothers: Dick (Maureen), Ray (Leah), Jerry, and Father Kenneth Theisen, O.S.B. at Marmion Academy, Aurora, IL. Sister-in-Laws: Mona (Harry Theisen) and Rosemary (Tom Deisher). Daughters: Joan Theisen and Debbie (Rob) Rosenberg. Grandchildren: Eric (Ashley) Ratfield, and Kellie (Adam) Erickson. Step-grandchildren: Erica (Aleks) Kosoric, Steven Rosenberg and Ryan (Fiancee Julie Faragia) Ratfield. Great- grandchildren: Lilyan, Andrew, Lukas and Noah Erickson. Step great-grandchildren: Charley Hunt and Ana Kosoric. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Doris Hanson and Sr. Merina Theisen, O.S.F., two brothers: Bob and Harry, and sister-in-law Sue (Jerry Theisen). His in-laws Elmer and Marie Hipp. Brother and sister-in-Iaw's: Norma and Somner Lee Hosterman, Ronald Hipp, Thomas and Caroline Hipp, Tom Deisher and Elaine Navarro.
The family would like to thank the Staff of NW Kishwaukee Hospital, Dr. Dhaval Thakkar, and Dr. Andrew Ta for their compassionate care of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
A private family service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made for Marmion Academy in care of Anderson's Funeral Home. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.