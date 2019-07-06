|
|
James P. LaBaw
Born:August 27, 1954; in Dekalb, Il
Died: June 27, 2019 ; in Chicago, Il
James P. LaBaw, 64, of Chicago, Illinois, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at his home. He was born August 27, 1954, in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Nye L. and Barbara J. (Hughes) LaBaw.
James graduated DeKalb High School Class of 1972; and from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor's degree. He was a Systems Programmer for Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Chicago, Illinois.
He is survived by his sister, Michele LaBaw of DeKalb; two nieces, Samantha and Rebecca Black; four special friends, Nelly Hom, Kristopher Cloud, Jerry and Chauncey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Curtis; and an aunt.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the James P. LaBaw Memorial Fund, addressed to the LaBaw Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 6, 2019