James R. Crane



Born: December 5, 1937; in DeKalb, IL



Died: July 13, 2019, in Rochelle, IL



James R. Crane, 81, of Rochelle, Illinois, formerly of DeKalb, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Rochelle Rehab and Healthcare Center.



He was born December 5, 1937, in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Harold R. and Gertrude M. (Pinkston) Crane. James married Eleanor Price.



James was a veteran of the US Marine Corp. He was a member of Labor Union 109 and later Local 32 in Rockford.



He is survived by two sisters, Janet Crowley and Gloria (Mike) Milyanovich; his companion, Marsha Franklin and her son, Shadow; several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor in 1999, his brother, Harold "Crow" in 1997; and his parents.



Cremation has taken place. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb, with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the James R. Crane Memorial Fund, addressed to the Crane Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 17, 2019