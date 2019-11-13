Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
James Keef
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
James Randall Keef


1952 - 2019
James Randall Keef Obituary
James Randall Keef

Born: January 19, 1952; in Sycamore, IL

Died: November 8, 2019; in Dupage, IL

James Randall Keef, 67, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Friday, November 8, 2019, at Central DuPage Hospital.

He was born January 19, 1952 in Sycamore, Illinois, the son of Harley and Garnett (Walters) Keef. Randy married Gail Lynn Flaherty on December 7, 1972.

James was a 1970 graduate of Genoa High School. He worked at Greenlee Textron in Genoa for over 42 years.

He is survived by his wife, Gail; his daughter, Amanda (Robert Swanson) Keef of Arizona; one grandson, Jake Swanson; four brothers, Eugene (Louise) Keef, Dennis (Damaris) Keef, Gary (Sharon) Keef and Melvin Keef; one sister Sandra (Norman) Baumgartner; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Harley and Carl Keef; one sister Nancy Leverton.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the James R. Keef Memorial Fund, addressed to the Keef Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 13, 2019
