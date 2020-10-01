1/
James Reid O'Kane
James Reid O'Kane

Born: December 9, 1930; in Waterman, IL

Died: September 25, 2020; in Sycamore, IL

James Reid O'Kane, 89, of Sycamore, Ill., passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Lincolnshire Place in Sycamore, with his wife, Maxine, at his side.

Born Dec. 9, 1930, in Waterman, the son of Clare Paul and Vivian (Burke) O'Kane, James spent his early life on the farm near Shabbona. He attended Shabbona schools and was a member of the Class of 1948. He was a graduate of Grinnell College, Iowa State University and Purdue University, with two bachelor's and a master's degree, and was working toward a doctorate degree. James served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, mainly at Far East Headquarters in Tokyo, Japan.

While working in Waterloo, Iowa, he met and married his beloved wife Maxine Martin; they married Jan. 18, 1958. They moved to Sycamore in 1959 where he taught science at Sycamore Junior High School for 12 years and was a coach; he later worked for 23 years for Stahl Construction Company, now Curran Const.

He was a fan of the Yankees, baseball and basketball, and enjoyed dancing and making pies. James was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and a Sunday school teacher at Sycamore United Methodist Church.

James is survived by his wife, Maxine; daughter, Geri (Fred) Stewart of Missoula, Mont.; sons, Bruce (Dorita) of Elgin and Gregory of Tucson; grandchildren, Eric Stewart, Kate (Mike) Pennachio, Christopher O'Kane, and Kelsey (Dave) Cross; great-grandchildren, Finley, Colbie and Timber; brother, Gary (Millie) of Ocala, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Reid James; siblings, Clare Paul "Boots" (Faye), Richard (Nellie), V. Burke (Joyce) and Carol (Harry) Riker; and brother-in-law, Ray (Marilyn) Martin.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, Sycamore,815-895-6589.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2020.
