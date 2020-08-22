James Robert Jeffries
Born: July 15, 1941; in Dekalb, IL
Died: August 12, 2020; in Dubuque, IA
James Robert "Jim" Jeffries, age 79, of Sycamore, IL, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, IA, with his daughter at his side. Jim was born July 15, 1941 in Dekalb, IL, the son of WM Russell and E. June (Cole) Jeffries. He married Linda (Lewis) on December 25, 1996 in Las Vegas, NV. Jim was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army and an active member of the V.F.W., American Legion, Elks and Moose Club. He was a working man, over his years he had different careers/jobs from helping his dad at the Marathon Shop, to butchering, to working in the manufacturing industry, to owning/operating a Grocery Store in Cambridge, WI, to volunteering on the Cambridge Fire Department, to being the Governor of the Moose Club, to bartending at Boone's Tavern. He wrapped up his career working many years for the Elgin Teamsters, of which he retired from in 2006. Being a working man, after retiring from the Teamsters, he continued to work part-time at Wal-Mart for many years until his health would no longer allow. Throughout his life, he enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, golfing, skiing, playing ball and "Road Trips" where he always chose the scenic route. He was very social and enjoyed people and will forever be remembered as a true jokester with great stories.
Jim is survived by his daughters: Bobbi Jeffries-Stoltz and Jammi Jeffries-Strunk; step-daughters: Candy Lewis and Teresa Lewis-Casey; 11 grandchildren: Nichole, Zachary, Jacob, Liberty, Nicholas, Spencer, Vincent, Hannah, Brooke, Anthony and Monica; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and June; his wife, Linda; and his brothers: Gary and John.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Sycamore Veterans Club (121 S. California St. in Sycamore, IL, 60178), where Military Honors will be performed outdoors at 4:00 p.m., followed by his "Last Story" and Refreshments. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, WI, is assisting the family.
