|
|
James Robert Moluf
Born: August 14, 1956
Died: March 19, 2020
James "Jim" Robert Moluf passed away peacefully at Kishwaukee Community Hospital on March 19, 2020. Jim was born August 14, 1956, to William and Nancy Moluf.
Jim graduated from DeKalb High School in 1975. He was a member of the Vocational Education Program. He was very appreciative of the guidance of Joe Pasteris and Jim Davidson, among others.
Jim enjoyed a long career at Northern Illinois University in the Food Service Department. Jim gave an all-out effort in everything he did, and his workplace was no exception. Grateful for the opportunity to work at NIU, Jim consistently exhibited a strong work ethic and gave it his all. Jim did whatever was asked of him and was noted for punctuality and reliability. He was well-respected by his coworkers and supervisors.
Jim enjoyed growing up in DeKalb and cherished the friendships and memories of all his neighbors on Hillcrest Drive. He particularly enjoyed the "Fertile Fathers Picnics" at Hopkins Park and later at the Faivre family farm. Every year he circled the calendar for Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day, as he could not wait for those get-togethers with everyone! His favorite memory of other holidays, especially Christmas, was getting together with his siblings, nephews, niece, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be remembered for his good heart and gentle spirit as well as his ability to take everything in stride.
On June 18, 1988, Jim married Glenda, the love of his life. Their deep love and affection for each other never wavered. They were inseparable throughout their 32 years of marriage. Jim and Glenda were truly a blessing to each other and knew they were meant to be soulmates forever. They loved each other unconditionally throughout their marriage and lived every word of their wedding vows to the letter.
Jim is survived by his wife, Glenda; Stella Quigley (mother-in-law), Cletus Quigley (father-in-law), Cindy (sister-in-law); Joanne (Moluf) Steder and Julie Moluf (sisters), John, Jeff, Jerry (Samara), Michael and Mark Moluf (brothers); Matthew, Andrew, Jonathan (Brooke), Jeffrey (Kelly), and Ryan Steder (nephews), Kristin (Jason) Rancke (niece); great-nephews Gavin, Nickolas, Lucas, Ryan and Landon; great-nieces Kiley, Marley, Lani and Mena; and Rodger and Mary (Snyder) Wayman, Richard Snyder, and Jim and Marge Moluf (aunts and uncles).
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, William and Nancy (Snyder) Moluf; Matthew Erwin Moluf (brother); Thore Moluf (uncle); Robert and Sarah Snyder (aunt and uncle); Joanne Snyder (aunt).
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date.
Our family would like to thank the entire staff of Kishwaukee Community Hospital for their compassion and the excellent care they provided for Jim.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that any donations or acts of kindness be given to your nearest healthcare facility, hospice providers, caregivers and first responders. Now, more than ever, it is important to recognize their selfless efforts under extraordinary circumstances to provide care for our loved ones.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2020