Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Elburn Lions Club
500 Filmore St.
Elburn, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:30 PM
Elburn Lions Club
500 Filmore St.
Elburn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gillett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Walter Gillett


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Walter Gillett Obituary
James Walter Gillett

Born: October 10, 1938

Died: February 4, 2020

James Walter Gillett, age 81, of Elburn ascended into Heaven on February 4, 2020, after passing away peacefully at Oak Crest Retirement Center where he made his home in recent years.

He was born October 10, 1938, in Muscatine, IA, the son of Kenneth and Mary (VanDolah) Gillett.

Jim is survived by his daughter Julie (Ed) Stuehm; his daughter-in-law, Denise Gillett-Parchert and her husband Wayne Parchert; three grandchildren: Sara (Matthew) Amato, Laura (Ludwig) Gerdes, and J.C. (Sophie Gaynor) Gillett; one great-granddaughter, Maewyn Gerdes; one brother Jerry (Karen) Gillett and countryside of friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Mary Gillett; his wife, Beverly Gillett, and his son, Jeffrey Gillett.

Visitation will be at 2:30- 3:30p.m. with a memorial service to follow on 3:30 p.m., at the Elburn Lions Club, 500Filmore St., Elburn, on Sunday, February 9, 2020. A second visitation will follow services until 5:00 p.m. Private cremation burial will occur at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Jim's name. Checks may be made to the Elburn Lions Club,500 Filmore St., Elburn, IL 60119, or memorials may be mailed to P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -