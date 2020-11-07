1/1
Jan Morris Bach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jan Morris Bach

Jan Morris Bach, DMA, 82, award-winning composer, French Hornist, pianist, cartoonist, 38-year professor at Northern Illinois University's School of Music. Born in Fairbury, IL died at home in DeKalb, October 30, 2020.

As associate first horn in the U. S. Army Band (1962-1965), Jan had the honor of playing for President John F. Kennedy's funeral. He earned his Doctor of Musical Arts in Composition, University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. Played French Horn with the DeKalb Municipal Band for three decades.

Winner of NIU's Excellence in Teaching Award and Presidential Research Professorship grant. First prizes, First International Brass Congress in Montreux, Switzerland and Nebraska Sinfonia chamber orchestra competition. Six-time nominee, national CASE Professor of the Year.Six compositions recommended for Pulitzer Prize in music; work featured on Grammy-nominated album. His opera The Student of Salamanca was produced by Beverly Sills and won the 1980 New York City Opera competition. "[Jan is] one of America's somewhat hidden treasures"--Music Library Association.

Survived and remembered by former wife, Dalia Bach; daughters Dawn (E.Rawlings Thurman) Bach and Eva Bach (Eric) Engelhard; grandchildren Zachary and Marlo Thurman and Elsa Engelhard; and siblings Gaylon Gwin and Eric (Rick) Bach.

A scholarship fund has been established in his memory through NIU https://foundation.myniu.com/give.php.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society of Illinois

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved