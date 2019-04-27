Janet K. Sinclair



Born: January 19, 1930



Died: April 16, 2019



Janet K. Sinclair, 89, died peacefully at the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center on April 16, 2019. She was born January 19, 1930 to Clyde and Mildred (Airy) Knudson. She grew up in rural Iowa, first in a small town, Nevada, then on a small farm near Colo where her father, an independent thinker, had moved the family. Her father introduced her to Shakespeare, cribbage, and rigorous thinking, which was a hallmark of her adult life. Socially adept, she dated every boy in her high school (she was part of a graduating class of 12).



She attended Cornell College and graduated with a degree in Elementary Ed. in 1952. There she met Del Sinclair, who also became a school teacher. They married in 1952, 16 days after graduation. After two years of teaching in Silver City, Iowa, the couple moved to Sycamore, Illinois, where Jan taught English and Public Speaking. She became the speech pathologist for the Sycamore school system in 1962, then earned a Masters Degree in Speech Pathology from NIU in 1968. She supervised and mentored numerous speech professionals and student teachers during her career. Jan was also active in the Sycamore Education Association and served as President during a difficult period involving a faculty strike. Jan had a well-honed ability to disagree without being disagreeable. She treasured lifelong friends while continuing to make new ones at every opportunity. She was an excellent bridge player.



After retirement in 1985, she and Del settled in Sarasota (later Bradenton), Florida, where she taught line dancing classes and volunteered well into her octogenarian years. They traveled extensively throughout their lives; highlights included China, Russia, Egypt and a safari in South Africa. They moved back to the DeKalb area in 2016.



She is survived by her husband, her son Max, his wife, Kelli, granddaughter Karina, nephew Jim (Susan) Totty, and niece Susan (Mark) Davis.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Kathryn (Kay) Totty, and her brother-in-law Stuart Totty.



A celebration of life event for Jan will be held at a later date. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 27, 2019