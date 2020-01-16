|
|
Janaan Elliott
Born: June 18, 1936; in DeKalb, IL
Died: January 14, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Janaan Elliott, 83,of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Oak Crest in DeKalb.
She was born June 18, 1936 in DeKalb, Illinois, the daughter of Edward and Frances (Conlin) McGirr. Janaan married James A. Elliott Sr. on October 28, 1961 in DeKalb.
Janaan was a graduate of DeKalb High School Class of 1954. She worked at Northern Illinois Finance Company , Barber Greene and as a Realtor for McCabe Real Estate. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary Church in DeKalb, a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and a member of the Red Hat Society. She is survived by her son, James (Dawn) Elliott Jr. of DeKalb; seven grandchildren, Jake (Kayli),Guy, Donald, Emily, Matthew, Amanda and Nicholas; one great-granddaughter,Via; three sisters Sarellen Schuh, Mary Clare Turk and Emylu Trotz; one brother, Dennis (Ginny) McGirr; one sister-in-law, Betty (Russell) Wood; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2013; her parents; several brother -in-laws and one sister-in-law.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 20, at St. Mary Catholic Church DeKalb, with Fr. William Etheredge celebrating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with a Catholic Daughters Service at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the The Janaan Elliott Memorial Fund, addressed to the Elliott Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020