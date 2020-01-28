|
Janaan M. LeMacher
Born: July 9, 1940; in Sycamore, IL
Died: January 14, 2020; in Watertown, WI
Janaan M. LeMacher, 79, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Park Ridge in Watertown.
Janaan Marlene Frick was born on July 9, 1940 in Sycamore, Illinois to Edward and Eva (Reinken) Frick. She was a 1958 graduate of Sycamore High School. She then graduated from Concordia Teachers' College with a BA, and Northern Illinois University with a double Masters in Education and Special Education. She taught school in Indiana, Illinois, and retired from Bethesda Lutheran Home and School here in Watertown. Janaan was a charter member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Watertown, where she taught after school classes and was a member of various groups including Lutheran Women's Missionary League. She was also a member of the Jaycettes.
Though she lost her sight at age 35, Janaan kept a clean house, planted a garden, froze vegetables and cooked and baked. Nothing stopped her!
She married Glenn LeMacher on April 30, 1977 at Good Shepherd.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2015; her parents; brother, Dr. Joel P. Frick and niece Kayla Frick.
She is survived by her sister, Sandra (Jon) Johns; brothers, Rev. E. Timothy (Sandi) Frick and Karl (Karen) Frick; sister-in-law, Deborah (Dr. Joel) Frick and many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Her family is thankful for the caregivers and close friends who served her along with Marquardt Hospice.
A Funeral Service was held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. David Groth officiating. Burial took place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends gathered at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020