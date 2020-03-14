|
Janan E. Rieff
Born: December 31, 1926; in Chicago, IL
Died: March 12, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Janan E. Rieff, 93, of DeKalb, Illinois died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Oak Crest DeKalb Area Retirement Center.
She was born in Chicago, Illinois December 31, 1926, the daughter of Harold A. and Claribel (Williams) Rieff.
Janan attended schools in Chicago for her early education. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse with a Bachelor of Science degree. She earned her Master's degree from Marquette University at Milwaukee, Wisconsin and received her Doctorate degree from Illinois State University at Normal, Illinois.
Janan began her long career in education teaching at St. Mary's College at Notre Dame, Indiana. She taught at Marquette University for ten years before joining the faculty at Northern Illinois University, where she completed 30 years of teaching in the Physical Education Department before retiring in 1992. She was the first coach for NIU women's golf team. Janan was honored by being inducted into the Wall of PRIDE of the PE Department in 1996. She was presented with the Quarter Century Club award for her 25 years of service by the Illinois Association of HPERD.
Janan devoted a good deal of her time to community service. She was a long time volunteer for the Elwood House Museum and the Newman Catholic Student Center. For many years, she worked with the Red Cross as Chair of water safety for the City of DeKalb and received the Honor Award from the city for her exceptional service. After retirement, Janan also volunteered at Kishwaukee Community Hospital and Oak Crest DeKalb Area Retirement Center.
Janan enjoyed many activities including skiing, golfing, bridge, needlework, theatre and music. Her travels included touring most of the States and 13 countries abroad. She enjoyed spending some winter time with college friends in Gulf Shores, Alabama and Palm Desert, California. She leaves a large circle of friends who shared her interests and enjoyed her company and humor.
Janan is survived by her cousin, Vicki (Ray) Heritage and her daughters, Amy and Heather Heritage and their children, Hannah and Derek Garber and Ava Heritage (Janan's Goddaughter) all of Wisconsin. Janan also has extended family in California and Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold (1966) and Claribel (1978); an infant brother, John M. Rieff (1928-1930); and other relatives from Wisconsin, California and Texas.
Janan's family would like to express a "Very Sincere THANK YOU and much appreciation" to the Oak Crest Health Care staff for the excellent care and support during Janan's Journey. Janan had many enjoyable years while living at the Oak Crest Retirement Community.
A very special "Thanks and much appreciation" to Janan's longtime friends, her college classmate, Millie Kaczmarek and NIU friend, Sally Stevens, for their many years of loyal friendship and frequent visits with Janan over the years.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 18 at Christ the Teacher University Parish, 512 Normal Rd. in DeKalb, with Fr. Kyle A. Manno celebrating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Janan E. Rieff Memorial Fund, addressed to the Rieff Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2020