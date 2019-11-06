|
|
Jane F. Anderson
Born: December 30, 1940; in DeKalb, IL
Died: November 4, 2019; in Sycamore, IL
Jane F. (Marcheschi) Anderson 78 of Dekalb, died November 4, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Sycamore after an illness following surgery earlier this summer.
Jane was born at St. Mary's Hospital in DeKalb on December 30, 1940. The second daughter of Emil and Lucille (Akin) Marcheschi. She attended St. Mary's School, DeKalb High School and Mount St. Clare College Clinton, Iowa. After College she attended American Beauty School in Chicago.
Jane married Ward D. Anderson of Sycamore on January 9, 1965 and was married 51 years until his death in 2016. She had two Children Sam G. Anderson of DeKalb and Natalie L. Major (Drew) of Rosedale, Louisiana.
Jane was a Hairdresser in Dekalb for almost 40 years. She left beauty work in 1999 and became a Para-Professional Aide working with special needs students in District 428 Schools until her retirement in 2007.
Jane is survived by her children, three siblings, Carol White of Woodstock, IL, John Marcheschi (Marion) of Newport Beach, CA, Jim Marcheschi (Lisa) of Plano, TX and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
A lifelong member of St. Mary's Parish DeKalb and member of Catholic Daughters of America. Jane was a devout Catholic and a fixture at 4:30 Mass on Saturdays. She took great pleasure and pride in working on the parish decorating committee for church holidays and special occasions.
A memorial mass will be held on Thursday January 9, 2020 at 10:30 am in St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb. Cremation was handled by Finch Crematory and burial will be held on Thursday January 9, 2020 in Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore. Visitation will be held on Thursday January 9, 2020 from 9:30am till the time of the service in the church. A luncheon will follow the services. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019