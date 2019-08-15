|
Jane Katherine Keating
Born: November 11, 1980
Died: August 11, 2019
Jane Katherine Keating , beloved daughter of Mary & Gerry Keating, sister of Daniel (Megan) and Greg Keating, granddaughter of Vergene Kosearas and Patricia Keating, aunt to Charisse and Elijah Keating, survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by her beloved nephew Dorian Keating, her dog Angus and cat Steve, both so special to her.
Jane was a firecracker. Fearless and witty, smart and funny, she had a huge heart and lived to give all that she was to others. From the trading pits of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange to her favorite restaurants in Greektown, the fierce Southsider knew countless friends of all stripes, and would spark up a room wherever she went. If you ran into Jane out and about, you knew things would get interesting. Always the giver, Jane was passionate about prisoner outreach and volunteered her free time to helping prevent inmate recidivism and helping the incarcerated prepare for a career on the outside. Spending the last seven years of her life on the West coast, Jane had many people dear to her in her adopted cities of Portland and Seattle. Jane will never be forgotten, the very notion would be impossible. We love and miss her greatly, and she will forever have a place in our souls. Rest in peace our dear sweet Jane. We love you.
A memorial service will take place at the First Baptist Church in Sycamore, Illinois on Saturday September 7 at 1:00 pm. Casual attire please.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019