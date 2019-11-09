Home

Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conley Funeral Home
116 W. Pierce St.
Elburn, IL
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
7:30 PM
Conley Funeral Home
116 W. Pierce St.
Elburn, IL
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
S.S Peter and Paul Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
S.S Peter and Paul Church
Janet M. Medernach


1940 - 2019
Janet M. Medernach Obituary
Janet M. (Lake) Medernach

Born: September 10, 1940

Died: November 7, 2019

Janet M.(Lake) Medernach, age 79, of Sycamore, lost her battle with MS, passing quietly into the arms of her Savior, gently ascending into her true home in Heaven,Thursday, November 7, 2019.

She was born on September 10, 1940 in Geneva, to proud parents, Adelbert and Beatrice (Johnson) Lake.

She is survived by six children:Suzzane (Randy) Greenman, Karen Medernach. Thomas (Lori) Medernach, Joseph(Sherryl) Medernach, Matthew (Maritza) Medernach and Cathryn (Larry) Peterson;7 grandchildren: three great-grandchildren; 8 step grandchildren; a sister,Judith Busser, two nephews, one niece and a family of friends who will miss her dearly.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Sylvester, her parents Adelbert and Beatrice Lake, a granddaughter Caitlin (Lushon) Robinson and a sister in infancy.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m.,with a rosary to begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL. A mass to celebrate her faith will begin at 11 a.m., Monday, November 11, at S.S Peter and Paul Church with visitation from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment will follow at S.S. Peter and Paul Cemetery,Virgil.

A memorial has been established in her name to benefit Janet's favorite charities:

Checks may be made to the"Janet Medernach Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119.Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address or on the web at www.conleycare.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 9, 2019
