Janice Christine (Royce) Johnsen



Born: March 13, 1941; in Jefferson, IA



Died: May 2, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Janice Christine (Royce) Johnsen,78, of Genoa, IL passed away May 2, 2019 at NW Medicine- Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.



She was born March 13, 1941 in Jefferson, IA the daughter of Fred and Vivian (Beebe) Royce.



In 1959, she graduated for St. Charles High School and later that year she married Clayton "Butch" Johnsen, Sr.



Before retirement she was employed by Hawley Products in St. Charles for over 25 years.



She and Butch loved their annual fishing trips to Canada but her greatest love was for her family- especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Survivors include 1 son, Clayton (Sheila) Johnsen, Jr. ; 2 daughters, Kimberly Rusting (Joe) and Laurie Johnsen; 1 sister, Marlene Klingner; 1 brother, Ron Royce; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Butch in 1988.



Her visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL.



Her funeral service will be on Wednesday, May 8th at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Genoa Cemetery.



Her funeral service will be on Wednesday, May 8th at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Genoa Cemetery.