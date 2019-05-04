Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slater-Butala Funeral Home
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-5191
For more information about
Janice Johnsen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Slater-Butala Funeral Home
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Slater-Butala Funeral Home
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Johnsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Christine Johnsen


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice Christine Johnsen Obituary
Janice Christine (Royce) Johnsen

Born: March 13, 1941; in Jefferson, IA

Died: May 2, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Janice Christine (Royce) Johnsen,78, of Genoa, IL passed away May 2, 2019 at NW Medicine- Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

She was born March 13, 1941 in Jefferson, IA the daughter of Fred and Vivian (Beebe) Royce.

In 1959, she graduated for St. Charles High School and later that year she married Clayton "Butch" Johnsen, Sr.

Before retirement she was employed by Hawley Products in St. Charles for over 25 years.

She and Butch loved their annual fishing trips to Canada but her greatest love was for her family- especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include 1 son, Clayton (Sheila) Johnsen, Jr. ; 2 daughters, Kimberly Rusting (Joe) and Laurie Johnsen; 1 sister, Marlene Klingner; 1 brother, Ron Royce; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Butch in 1988.

Her visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL.

Her funeral service will be on Wednesday, May 8th at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Genoa Cemetery.

For info or to sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com or call 815-784-5191.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Slater-Butala Funeral Home
Download Now