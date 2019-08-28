|
Janice E. Fruit
Born: July 21, 1948; in Rockford, IL
Died: August 26, 2019; in Oregon, IL
Janice E. Fruit, 71, of Holcomb, Illinois, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, in Oregon, Ill., surrounded by family and friends.
Born July 21, 1948, in Rockford, the daughter of John Malloy and Elizabeth "Betty" Stigman, Janice married Wayne W. Fruit on October 28, 1967, in Kirkland.
In December 1967, she followed her husband to Tacoma, Washington, while he was stationed at Sea-tac until August 1968. She returned to Illinois while her husband was deployed to Vietnam.
She worked as a data processor and manager for Mutual Reinsurance Bureau (MRB) for 40 years in Belvidere and Cherry Valley.
As a family business for 35 years, Jan helped operate Pulls by C Pullers. She traveled all over Wisconsin and Illinois, conducting pedal pulls for ages 4 to adult.
As an active volunteer in her community, Jan was a 50-year member of the Prairie Grange, served as secretary for 25 years, and received Secretary of the Year Award from the State Grange in 1998-1999. Jan also was awarded, along with her husband, the Young Couple of the Year in 1972.
Another aspect of her life centered around the Boone County Fair Board, and serving as the Home Economics Building Supervisor for 28 years.
Jan served as an active Kirkland Lions Club member for 16 years; she was received as a Lions of Illinois Foundation Fellow and a Lions Club International Foundation Melvin Jones Fellow.
She is survived her husband, Wayne; sons, Ronald (Nicole) Fruit and Dean (Joyce) Fruit; siblings, Donna (Kammi) Saidkazamia, Julie (Dan) Golz and Raymond (Chris) Thurow; her honorary grandsons, Dakota Swadinsky and Montana Chesko; and her nieces, Tiana, Nicole, Erica and Courtney.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Malloy; and her mother, Betty (Stigman) Thurow.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Quiram Kirkland Chapel, 309 South Fifth St., Kirkland. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 29, at the funeral home, with a Lions Service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at Maple Cemetery in Kirkland.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lions of Illinois Foundation or .
Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels; 815-522-3563.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019