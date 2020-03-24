|
Janice E. Royalty
Born: January 13, 1944; in DeKalb, IL
Died: March 21, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Janice E. Royalty, 76, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her home.
She was born January 13, 1944 in Columbia, South Carolina, the daughter of Robert W. and Harriet E. (Hart) Terry. Janice married David A. Royalty on November 28, 1963, at the First Methodist Church in DeKalb, Illinois.
Janice was a graduate of DeKalb High School class of 1962. She was formerly employed at the First National Bank, NIU Credit Union and State Farm Insurance. Janice was an avid bowler for many years and enjoyed doing genealogy with her aunt Joyce Terry.
She is survived by her husband, David "Red" Royalty; daughter, Kim (Craig Johnson) Royalty; son, Bradley (Stacy) Royalty; grandchildren, Kayden and Tyler Royalty; sisters-in-law, Peggy Terry and Debbie Sutton; brother-in-law, Dennis (Jane) Royalty; several niece and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Dale on March 21, 2016.
A private family burial of cremated remains will be at Fairview Park Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Janice E. Royalty Memorial Fund, addressed to the Royalty Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2020