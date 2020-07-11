1/
Janice L. Lambert
Janice L. Lambert

Born: January 6, 1926; in Joliet, IL

Died: July 8, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Janice L. Lambert, 94, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Pine Acres Rehab and Living Center.

She was born January 6, 1926, in Joliet, Illinois, the daughter of William and Louise (Mitchell) Swansbro. Janice married Walter C. Lambert on November 17, 1956, in Rockford, Illinois.

Janice was formerly employed at Northern Illinois University in Registration and Records for 17 years. She was a member at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, former member of Prime Times and belonged to various card clubs.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Foose of DeKalb; her son, David Lambert of DeKalb; grandchildren, Nicholas (Beth) Foose of Genoa, Anthony Foose of Vista, California and Kristen (Ryan) Lyle of Vista, California; Great-Grandson, Wyatt Foose; One Brother, Don (Charlene) Swansbro of Rockford; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Walter and two brothers.

The Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment of cremated remains will be at Fairview Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Janice L. Lambert Memorial Fund, addressed to the Lambert Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
