Jason Douglas Brock
1970 - 2020
Jason Douglas Brock

Born: October 16, 1970

Died: May 18, 2020

Jason Douglas Brock, 49, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 surrounded by family. Jason was born on October 16, 1970 in DeKalb, IL to Arthur Douglas and Candie A. (Paulson) Brock. On July 1, 1989, he married Shelley Piller in Sycamore, IL. Jason thoroughly enjoyed working in the powersports industry and for the last seven years he owned and operated Open Air Powersports in DeKalb. He was an avid firearms enthusiast and loved riding and racing motorcross.

Jason is survived by his wife of 30 years, Shelley; two children: Ashley (Tim) Ramsey of Rochelle and Jacob Brock of Hermosa, SD; his parents, Doug and Candie Brock of Delavan, WI; brother Mike Brock of Sycamore, IL; two sisters: Tena (Michael) Callahan of DeKalb, IL and Angie (Angel) Gullon-Brock of Kalamazoo, MI; two grandchildren: Connor and Reid Ramsey and his devoted canine buddy, Buck.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering at a later date. Cremation care has been provided by the Unger-Horner Funeral Home in Rochelle. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family or OSF Hospice. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign guest book and view his picture video.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Unger-Horner Funeral Home Rochelle - Rochelle
400 N 6th St.
Rochelle, IL 61068
(815)562-4534
