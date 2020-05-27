Jason Douglas Brock
1970 - 2020
Jason Douglas Brock

Jason Douglas Brock, 49, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 surrounded by family.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Unger-Horner Funeral Home in Rochelle. Visit www.ungerhorner.com


Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 27, 2020.
