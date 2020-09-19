Jean C. Pacil



Born: April 16, 1934, in Chicago, IL



Died: April 21, 2020; in Naperville, IL



Jean C. Pacil, 86, formerly of DeKalb, died April 21, 2020 at Edwards Hospital in Naperville.



She was born April 16, 1934, in Chicago the daughter of Harold and Leah Bugg. She married Leo J. Pacil on Sepember 6, 1958 in Chicago. He died September 14, 2019.



Survivors include their four children, Debbie (Paul) Boehm, Bloomington, Kathy (Dan) Kelliher, Lemont, Dawn Pacil, St. Charles, Tom (Malou) Pacil, Cape Coral, FL, seven grandchildren, Jessica, Kerry, Nick, Sean, Whitney, Zack and Hannah. One sister Marilyn (Bob) Bahr, West Salem, WI, two nephews, one niece and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and grandson Lee.



Jean was a graduate of Carl Schurz high school in Chicago in 1952. The day after graduating her family moved to Wisconsin where she attended Ripon College and then Carrol College.



Jean worked for many years for DeKalb Ag Research. First in the seed lab then as a secretary in two different departments. After 20 years in DeKalb they moved to Elgin where she worked for Rage Management.



Following retirement, she and Leo sold their house and bought a new motor home and traveled the country for 7 years. Stopping and visiting with many friends and relatives along the way. They then settled in Florida for a few years where she worked part-time at Walt Disney World. While living in a retirement community Jean took up tennis and remained active including volunteering at a new start up catholic church.



Jean was a loving and vibrant wife, mother, and grandmother who was always available for her family. She was a Brownie and a Girl Scout leader. She was a supporter and cheerleader for any sports or activities her family were involved in. She remained in touch with several treasured friends until her passing, including her "Schaumburg" friends and one special childhood friend of 76 years, Carolyn Sass and cousin Hugh McGowan who was like a brother. She loved to paint and painted many oil paintings. A loyal Chicago Bears fan. Loved her many pets including her most recent cat, Bella.



Creamation rites have been accorded. Due to covid restrictions a small outdoor celebration of life will be held September 21 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.



Jean was a person with strong faith and a kind and loving heart. She will lovingly be remembered by her children, grandchildren and friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Angelman Syndrome Foundation.





