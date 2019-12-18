|
|
Jean Catherine (Montgomery) Ollman
Born: February 2, 1923; in Genoa, IL
Died: December 14, 2019; in Monticello, IN
Jean Catherine (Montgomery) Ollman, age 96, of Monticello, Indiana, died on Saturday, December 14 at 5:15 p.m. at her home with many family members at her side.
Born February 2, 1923 in Genoa, Illinois, Jean was the daughter of Mary (Walker) Montgomery and Glenn Montgomery.
On August 8, 1939, Jean married her soul mate, Edward C. Ollman Jr. They treasured and honored each other every day of their married life. Jean and Edward were northern Illinois dairy farmers. They lived, owned, and operated the Ollmann homestead farm, the home where Edward's grandparents raised their ten children.
Jean played an active role in farm operations. When Edward was stricken with polio, she helped milk the cows to keep the farm sustainable, even though the farm was quarantined. She helped bale hay and did many other farm chores.
She was a member of the Genoa (Illinois) Trinity Lutheran Church where she served for many years with the Ladies Aide group. Jean was a member of the Kingston (Illinois) Home Extension Group. She and Edward were members of the Illinois Farm Bureau in DeKalb County.
In 2001, Jean and Edward moved to Monticello, Indiana. She was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Delphi, Indiana.
Jean was an avid reader. She was a collector of knowledge. She loved history and geography. She had a razor-sharp memory and could recall facts on numerous subjects. Daily, she read a newspaper, watched the world news, and completed a crossword puzzle.
With Edward, she enjoyed traveling and had the opportunity to travel extensively in the United States. She and Edward also traveled abroad. They especially enjoyed Italy, Paris and Germany.
Jean was a master gardener, without ever attending a class. She worked tirelessly to make flower gardens enhance the world around her. On the family farm, she had a tulip garden with hundreds of tulips. On her Bluff Street home, she continued to garden until the end of this past growing season.
She enjoyed knitting. She made dishcloths, almost daily, and delighted in sharing them with family and friends. She was a great cook and her children and grandchildren each had their favorites. Her family was always her highest priority.
Jean enjoyed sports. The Chicago Bears, Bulls and Cubs were her teams. In recent years, she became an Indiana Pacers fan, rarely missing a game. She not only enjoyed watching sports,she understood the games. She created her own NBA "Dream Team."
Jean is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Peter) Nutley, Janet (Joe) Dold, son-in-law, Rex Freter; sister, Margaret, "Maggie" (Edward) Cain; sister-in-law, Carolyn (John) Montgomery; brother-in-law, Edward (Jess) Pomazal, and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Jean's grandchildren include Christopher (Kelly) Dold, Joseph (Sandy) Dold, Jennifer (Grant) MacLennan, Cindy Nutley, Rebecca (Jeff) Milligan, Stephen (Angela Lombardo) Dold, Kim (David Bruns) Freter, Kelly Freter, Sarah (Marcus) Dold-Welsh, and Zachary (Lucy) Dold.
Jean and Edward have 24 great grandchildren, including those who are in heaven.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings: Jess Montgomery Pomazal, John(Jack) Montgomery, James William (Bill) Montgomery and infant brother, Glenn Edward Montgomery; her daughter, Dr. Donna Jean Freter; son-in-law Dr. Peter H. Nutley; granddaughter, Dawn Marie Freter; great grandson, Lucas Edward Alan Welsh and great granddaughter, Faith Elise Dold.
The family would like to thank Pastor John Westfall, his wife, Barb, and the St. Matthew's Lutheran Church family for their continuous prayers and support. We would like to thank the IU Health Hospice team for their exceptional care and compassion, especially Valerie Little, RN.
A Memorial Visitation is scheduled on Sunday, December 22 from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home, 202 S. Illinois Street, Monticello. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor John Westfall of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to the Community Foundation of White County's Faith Elise Dold Memorial Fund. Donations may be given or mailed to Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home, 202 S. Illinois Street, Monticello, IN 47960.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019