Jean Holroyd Gislason
Born: October 27, 1926
Died: June 25, 2020
Jean Holroyd Gislason, (93), of Iowa City (formerly of Marion, IA) died on June 25, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Cedar Valley Bible Church by Pastor Joel De Sousa on July 11, 2020 starting at 3pm. Go to www.cedarvalley.org or the Cedar Valley Bible Church Facebook page to watch a livestream of the service. There will be a one hour visitation at the church before the service and a private inurnment service at Cedar Memorial Cemetery.
Jean was born October 27, 1926 at Sycamore, IL, to Harry and Ruth Austin Holroyd. She married Neal Gislason October 11, 1947 at Genoa, IL. She graduated from Genoa Township High School in 1944 and from West Suburban Hospital of Nursing, Oak Park, IL, in February 1948. She was in the U.S. Cadet Corps for Nurses during World War II. She worked in nursing and for the American Cancer Society. She was a member of Cedar Valley Bible Church and most recently attended Parkview Church East Campus in Iowa City. Jean volunteered at the Mercy Hospital Gift Shop in Cedar Rapids for many years. She loved her Lord, her family, travel with Neal, reading, handiwork and family vacations to the U.P. of Michigan. Her happiest times were with family.
Survivors include her children: David Gislason, Newfield, NY, Amy (Craig) Welt, Iowa City, IA and Gary (Jane) Gislason, Tenstrike, MN. Grandchildren: Erica (Johnny) Brokaw, Heidi Sellars, Kyle Gislason, Ben (Tressa) Gislason, Lydia Ingraham, Emily (Jerehmy) Owen, Katie (Andrew) Farley, John (Robin Armstrong) Welt, Anna Gislason and Ariel Gislason. Great grandchildren Gavin, Jael Phoenix, Siren, Leif, Jaqueline, Edward, Evan, Audrey, Vera and Raef. Also a brother, Robert (Jane) Holroyd, Racine, WI, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Neal, son Dean, daughter Jill Rogers, granddaughter Abby Gislason, great granddaughter Lilias Farley, grandson-in-law Jim Sellars, sisters Mary Puckett and Ann Magnuson Hoelzer.
Memorials may be made to Cedar Valley Bible Church or Parkview Church.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
