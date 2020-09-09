Jean Louise LeMay Bennett
Born: September 8, 1939; in Sycamore, IL
Died: September 4, 2020; in Sycamore, IL
Jean Louise LeMay Bennett, 80, of Sycamore, Ill., died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at home.
Born Sept. 8, 1939, in Sycamore, the daughter of Simeon and Charlotte "Lottie" (Cooper) Pippin of Malta, where she attended school. Jean married Robert Lemay Jr., and later married Stanley R. Bennett on March 23, 2007, in Sycamore.
She worked for 20 years as a factory worker for GTE Automatic Electric for 20 years. She was a member of DeKalb Moose. She loved her cats, her flowers and plants, but her grandchildren were more important than anything else in her life.
Jean is survived by her sons, James (Kim) Sherrill of Spring Hill, Fla., Jack (Elizabeth) LeMay of DeKalb, Randy (Stephanie) LeMay of Creston and David LeMay of Sycamore; daughter, Anna (Fernando) Avila of Kingston; stepchildren, Vickie (Ken) Harroff, Debbie Poe and Terry Bennett, all of Genoa; nine grandchildren, Ryan, Bryan, Rachel, Jacob and Anna LeMay, Trinity Smith, Michael Sherrill, and Todd and Danny Rachas; fifteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Harold (Joan) Pippin of Sycamore; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley, in 2015; parents, Simeon and Lottie Pippin; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Emest Stucker, and Myrle and Joseph Nespor; sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Betty Pippin; granddaughter, Heather (Aaron) Mitchell; and stepson, Dennis Bennett.
Memorials can be made to TAILS.
The family thanks Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospice for their loving care of Jean.
Funeral Service will be held at 3 pm Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St. following a visitation from 1:30 pm to 3 pm. Please visit www.olsonfh.com
Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, Sycamore, 815-895-6589.