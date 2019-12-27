Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Sisler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Grace Sisler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Grace Sisler Obituary
Jeanette Grace Sisler

Born: October 11, 1926; in DeKalb, IL

Died: December 24, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Jeanette Grace Sisler, 93, of Sycamore, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Bethany Rehab & Health Care Center, DeKalb.

Born October 11, 1926, in DeKalb, the daughter of Henry LeRoy and Nettie Ann (Ramer) Wing, she married Leroy Jacobson, then later married Orville L. Sisler on February 24, 1968, in Sycamore.

She worked in the factory at Turner Brass for more than 20 year. She was an expert at crocheting and enjoyed babysitting.

Jeanette is survived by sons, Randy (Lena) Jacobson and Rick (Charlotte) Jacobson; daughter, Carol (Bud) Byers; 29 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Orville; sons, Gary "Jake" Jacobson, Duane "Peanut" Jacobson and Tim Jacobson; three sisters; and two brothers.

The visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore. Burial will be at Fairview Park Cemetery, DeKalb, at a later date.

Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels; 815-895-6589. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -