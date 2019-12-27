|
Jeanette Grace Sisler
Born: October 11, 1926; in DeKalb, IL
Died: December 24, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Jeanette Grace Sisler, 93, of Sycamore, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Bethany Rehab & Health Care Center, DeKalb.
Born October 11, 1926, in DeKalb, the daughter of Henry LeRoy and Nettie Ann (Ramer) Wing, she married Leroy Jacobson, then later married Orville L. Sisler on February 24, 1968, in Sycamore.
She worked in the factory at Turner Brass for more than 20 year. She was an expert at crocheting and enjoyed babysitting.
Jeanette is survived by sons, Randy (Lena) Jacobson and Rick (Charlotte) Jacobson; daughter, Carol (Bud) Byers; 29 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Orville; sons, Gary "Jake" Jacobson, Duane "Peanut" Jacobson and Tim Jacobson; three sisters; and two brothers.
The visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore. Burial will be at Fairview Park Cemetery, DeKalb, at a later date.
Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels; 815-895-6589. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 27, 2019