Jeanne V. Whitesell
Born: February 18, 1927; in Clinton, IA
Died: February 14, 2020; in Rockford, IL
Jeanne V. Whitesell, 92, of Rockford, Ill., formerly of Kirkland, died Friday, February 14, 2020, at Carriage Rehab & Healthcare in Rockford.
She was born February 18, 1927, in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Francis and Viola (Petersen) Denby. Jeanne graduated from Sycamore High School in 1945. She married Kenneth Whitesell on June 7, 1953, in Sycamore. Jeanne worked for DeKalb Ag for 37 years, retiring in 1982 to help her husband run his store, Ken's Clothes Closet.
Jeanne was a member of the Kirkland United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women's Group, was a past matron Dustin Chapter (50-year member) in Sycamore; Homemakers Education Association, and Breakfast Club 1945.
Jeanne is survived by her brother, John Denby; nephews, Tim (Lauri) Scoughton, Craig Vitkus, Gregg McKee; nieces, Judy Prindiville, Donna (Ty) Turner; great-nieces, Christy Scoughton, Ashley Scoughton, Kristin (Ryan) Bradley; great-nephews, Shane Turner, Jayson Scoughton, Ethan Scoughton; great-great-nieces, Chloe Raines, Kendall Turner, Devon Turner; and special friend, Sandy Gustafson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2001; sisters, Barbara Scoughton, Darline Vitkus; brothers-in-law, Joe Vitkus, George Scoughton; sisters-in-law, Helen McKee, Edith Denby;niece, Linda Scoughton; and nephews, Michael Vitkus, Mark Scoughton.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Kirkland United Methodist Church, 300 South St., with the Rev. Jenny Weber officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Maple Cemetery, Kirkland. A memorial fund has been established for the Kirkland United Methodist Church.
The family thanks the Grand Victorian in Rockford for their care and support.
Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Kirkland Chapel, 309 South Fifth St., Kirkland, Ill.; 815-522-3563. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2020