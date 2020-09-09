Jeffery Michael StarkBorn: August 30, 1988; in Park Ridge, ILDied: September 5, 2020; in DeKalb, ILJeffery Michael Stark, 32, of DeKalb, Ill., died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at his home.Born Aug. 30, 1988, in Park Ridge, IL, the son of James Stark and Diane Ratz. Jeff graduated from Kirkland-Hiawatha High School, class of '07. He received an Associate's Degree in Science at McHenry Community College and was working towards his Bachelor's in History at NIU. Jeff worked in maintenance at the Walmart in DeKalb. He was a kindhearted, caring, beautiful spirit with a zest for life and a love of animals. He loved music and the White Sox; had a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh. He volunteered at the McHenry County Animal Shelter and spoke three languages: English, Spanish, and Thai.Survivors include his parents, James (Beverly) Stark and Diane (Mike Adams) Ratz; twin brother, Jeremy Stark; brothers, Colin (Andrea Schalk) Stark, Patrick (Amber) Tazelaar, and Daniel Stark; grandparents, Thomas J. (Elaine) Ratz and Frances Stark; aunt Mary (Bob) Perlick; godparents, Thomas Ratz and Patricia Dubois; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins; and too many friends to count.He was predeceased by his grandparents, Geraldine M. Ratz; Nels Stark; and George and Marlene Wilson.Memorials can be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation or TAILS Humane Society and in lieu of flowers, any donations can be sent to Jeff's GoFundMe account for unexpected expenses.A Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Franklin Township Park, 250 3rd St., Kirkland, IL 60146 with a service at 3:00pm. Burial will follow at Hick's Mill Cemetery. Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapel, Sycamore, 815-895-6589.