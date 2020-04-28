Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Jeffrey Rosenberg
Jeffrey D. Rosenberg


1959 - 2020
Jeffrey D. Rosenberg Obituary
Jeffrey D. Rosenberg

Born: November 10, 1959

Died: April 24, 2020

Jeffrey D. Rosenberg, 60, of Malta, Illinois, died Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born November 10, 1959, in Oak Lawn, Illinois, the son of Gerald S. and Elaine B. (Miller) Rosenberg. Jeffrey married Susan L. Treadwell on May 23, 1987 in Virgil, Illinois.

Jeffrey was a Mechanical Buyer. He is survived by his wife, Susan; two sons, Dakota Rosenberg and James Rosenberg; his mother, Elaine Rosenberg; brothers, Stuart (Char) Rosenberg, Robert (Debbie) Rosenberg; many nieces and nephews; a great-nephew and two great-nieces; two brother-in-laws, Robert (Donna) Treadwell, Brad (Debbie Meyer) Treadwell; father-in-law, Richard Bauer; grandmother-in-law, Mary Bauer. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald; mother-in-law, Joyce Bauer; sister-in-law, Jori Bauer. No services at this time due to restrictions of COVID-19 virus. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Jeffrey D. Rosenberg Memorial Fund, addressed to the Rosenberg Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020
