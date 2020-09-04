Jeffrey Gerald HartmannBorn: March 25, 1960Died: August 31, 2020Jeffrey Gerald Hartmann, born March 25th, 1960 to Gerald Aurthur Hartmann and Nancy Jane (Peffers) Hartmann, died on August 31st, 2020 at the family lake house in St. Germain, WI. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, and grandfather.Growing up on a grain and livestock farm in rural Sycamore, IL, Jeff was no stranger to hard work. During his youth he enjoyed showing livestock at FFA and 4H fairs and also earned the American Farmer Degree. He graduated in 1982 from Western Illinois University with a Bachelor's of Science in Animal Science, where he began dating his wife Sari, whom he married shortly after graduation. He was an active member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity where he formed relationships which proved to last a lifetime. His first job out of college was with the National Bank & Trust of Sycamore, IL. In the spring of 1983 Jeff began his lifelong career as a farmer.Part of Jeff's dedication to his community was shown through his membership of several boards, committees, and clubs, including the DeKalb Area Pork Producers, the Hinckley-Big Rock School Board, the DeKalb County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, the DeKalb County Corn and Soybean Growers Board of Directors, Kishwaukee Super Sledders snowmobile club, and the Union Drainage District No. 3 Board of Directors.Downtime and idle hands were never familiar to him, as his drive and dedication to both his work and relationships caused him to be constantly active. He lived his life to the fullest, approaching work and recreation alike with incredible perseverance and enthusiasm. His curiosity and passion for innovation lead to constant tinkering and learning; his favorite reading material was the operator's manual of a tractor. Jeff thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, riding his Harley out west, traveling to warm locations, sailing amongst the beautiful British Virgin Islands, and attending Northern Illinois University football games.He is survived by his wife Sari (Huftalin), his parents Gerald and Nancy (Peffers) Hartmann, his children Noel (Michael) Fabian and Brice (Tuli) Hartmann, his grandson Kalman Fabian, his brother Doug (Cathy) Hartmann, his sister Andrea (Tony) Thurwanger, and several nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed but his memory will be passed on for generations to come.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Memorials can be made to the DeKalb County Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture.Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home of 310 Oak Street, DeKalb, IL 60115; (815) 758-3841.