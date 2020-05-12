Our deepest condolences, love, and prayers for June, Janet and Josh Scott and their families. Jeff was a great and long-time friend and Steve was hoping to go fishing with him in the near future. Jeff had some ideas to write a book or two, although he never divulged the topics. He had asked me to help with research and writing. We became even closer to Jeff and his immediate family in the past few years. He was also my classmate at Sycamore High School (Class of 1974). His loss was unexpected and shocking, but we know heaven gained a good man. May Jeff Rest In Peace. ❤

Cathy & Steve Sawallisch

Friend