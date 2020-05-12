Jeffrey R. Scott
1955 - 2020
Born: October 19, 1955; in DeKalb IL

Died: May 6, 2020; in Sycamore, IL

Jeffrey R. Scott, 64, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home.

He was born October 19, 1955 in DeKalb Illinois, the son of Russell E. and Wilma June (Allen) Scott.

Jeffrey was a avid fisherman. He enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Hunter and with his extended family.

He is survived by his son, Josh (Lori Covington) Scott of Waterman; one grandson, Hunter Scott; his mother, Wilma June Scott of Sycamore; his sister, Janet Scott Wig of Mesa, Arizona; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and his children's mother Tammie Scott of Genoa.

He was preceded in death by his son Justin and his father Russell.

There will be no services, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at Shabbona State Park at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Jeffrey Scott Memorial Fund, addressed to the Scott Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 12, 2020
Sorry to hear of your loss.
Condolences to his loved one and friends.
Jean Banks
Classmate
May 11, 2020
Our deepest condolences, love, and prayers for June, Janet and Josh Scott and their families. Jeff was a great and long-time friend and Steve was hoping to go fishing with him in the near future. Jeff had some ideas to write a book or two, although he never divulged the topics. He had asked me to help with research and writing. We became even closer to Jeff and his immediate family in the past few years. He was also my classmate at Sycamore High School (Class of 1974). His loss was unexpected and shocking, but we know heaven gained a good man. May Jeff Rest In Peace. ❤
Cathy & Steve Sawallisch
Friend
