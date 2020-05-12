Sorry to hear of your loss.
Jeffrey R. Scott
Born: October 19, 1955; in DeKalb IL
Died: May 6, 2020; in Sycamore, IL
Jeffrey R. Scott, 64, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born October 19, 1955 in DeKalb Illinois, the son of Russell E. and Wilma June (Allen) Scott.
Jeffrey was a avid fisherman. He enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Hunter and with his extended family.
He is survived by his son, Josh (Lori Covington) Scott of Waterman; one grandson, Hunter Scott; his mother, Wilma June Scott of Sycamore; his sister, Janet Scott Wig of Mesa, Arizona; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and his children's mother Tammie Scott of Genoa.
He was preceded in death by his son Justin and his father Russell.
There will be no services, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at Shabbona State Park at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Jeffrey Scott Memorial Fund, addressed to the Scott Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 12, 2020.