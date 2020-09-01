Jeffrey W. Nicholson
Born: June 30, 1967; in DeKalb, IL
Died: August 27, 2020; Pleasant Prairie, WI
Jeffrey W. Nicholson, 53, of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 30, 1967, in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of James and Judith (Scott) Nicholson. He married Roxanne R. Myers on September 29, 2006 in Sycamore, Illinois.
Jeffrey was a graduate of Sycamore High School Class of 1985 and was a Veteran of the US Army. He was employed at American Science for 22 years as a Graphic Designer. Jeffrey enjoyed playing the guitar and all music.
He is survived by his wife, Roxanne; his children, Amanda (James) Walker, Travis Nicholson, Sarah Nicholson, Nathan Nicholson; three grandchildren, Michael Rowe, James Walker, Jr., Hunter Nicholson; his mother, Judith (Fred) Benson; sister, Jennifer Nicholson (Cliff) Polley; three nephews, Jeremy, Joshua, and Nicholas Polley; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, James Nicholson; his paternal and maternal grandparents; and his uncle Randy Nicholson.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66 at 6:00 p.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Jeffrey W. Nicholson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Nicholson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.