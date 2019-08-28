Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Comfort Inn & Suites
Rochelle, IL
Jennifer J. Dement


1971 - 2019
Jennifer J. Dement Obituary
Jennifer J. Dement

Born: February 18, 1971

Died: August 25, 2019

Jennifer J. Dement (Bragg), 48, of Rochelle, IL, passed away on August 25, 2019 due to heart complications. Jennifer was born February 18, 1971 in Sycamore, IL to Linda Payton (Hurt) and John "Hud" Bragg.

Although she was born and raised in the DeKalb area, Jenny spent most of her life in Arkansas. She had recently moved to Rochelle where she was happily employed at Comfort Inn & Suites.

Jenny is survived by her mother and dad, Linda and Robert Payton of Rochelle; siblings Melody Stover (McCleskey) of Arlington, IA, Wesley McCleskey (Rita Horrell) of Mammoth Spring, AR, Vicky Bragg of TN, and Vonda Bragg of TN; the love of her life, Neil Barker, his children Joseph, Ryan, and Kayla, and 14 grandchildren in MI; several aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jennifer is preceded in death by her father, John "Hud" Bragg.

A celebration of Jennifer's life will be held for all friends, family and loved ones to attend on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4pm-7pm at Comfort Inn & Suites in Rochelle. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Fairfield, IL.
Published in Daily-Chronicle from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
