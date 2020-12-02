1/1
Jennifer S. Wagner
1947 - 2020
Jennifer S. Wagner

Born: July 15, 1947

Died: November 29, 2020

The world lost a beloved wife, mother, and educator, Jennifer S. Wagner of Sycamore, IL on November 29, 2020. Jenny battled several illness', but it never stopped her from giving her all to everything she set out to tackle. She died in her home surrounded by her closest loved ones, just as she wanted. Jennifer was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 15, 1947.

She spent her adult life dedicated to education. Jenny was a member of the Illinois Reading Council and National Education Association. At her time of death, she was a retired reading specialist. She had a strong passion to make her students develop a love of reading. She set out to help develop the skills needed to be a strong reader. She supported and nurtured many young readers.

Jennifer is survived by her husband Walter F. Wagner of Sycamore IL, her son's family Drew K. Wagner, Lisa Wagner and daughters Brianna and Isabella of Pocono Lake PA, and her daughter's family Abby M. Aska , Andrew Aska and children Anna and Zakary of Sycamore, IL.

She was preceded in death by her son Chad L. Wagner, mother Constance Doering, father Harold Doering and sister Gwendolyn Matthews.

In lieu of flowers and service, friends and loved ones are invited to make a donation in her honor, to the Sycamore Illinois Public Library to help continue to bring the love of reading to many. www.sycamorelibrary.org/donate/

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 2, 2020.
December 1, 2020
Jenny, thank you for being a truly beautiful person. I learned a lot from you and your sweet spirit
Jessica Erlandson
Acquaintance
December 1, 2020
Aunt Jenny was such a wonderful soul. She was always interested in what you were doing. She always wanted to know what we were up to and did not need to talk about herself. So loving and gentle. We will miss her. Our love to the whole family.
Mike Gregory
Family
