Jennifer Shaffer O'Donnell
Born: September 1, 1976; in Frankfort, IN
Died: March 26, 2020; in Geneva, IL
Jennifer Shaffer O'Donnell, age 43 of Big Rock, IL passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva, IL. She was born on September 1, 1976 in Frankfort, IN the daughter of Robert and Carol (Abdon) Shaffer.
Jenny graduated from Frankfort High School as Salutation and then graduated from Indiana University with a B.S. in Marketing. Jenny worked for many outstanding corporations such as Kraft, Heinz and Borden.
Jennifer was united in marriage on December 6, 2008 to Mr. Matthew Edwin O?Donnell and they happily spent the next 11 years together sharing adventures and raising their 3 girls. Mrs. O'Donnell and family attended the English Congregational United Church of Christ in Big Rock, IL and led her daughters' Girl Scout Troop. She also served on the Hinckley-Big Rock School Board. She was employed as a Regional Manager for Dairy Farmers of America (Borden). Jenny was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and many, many friends.
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Matthew E. O'Donnell of Big Rock, IL; her daughters, Charlise Hope, Elizabeth Lauren and Katelyn Lois O'Donnell, all of Big Rock, IL; her father, Robert Shaffer of Frankfort, IN; her sisters, Cynthia (Justin) Long of Frankfort, IN and Susan (Todd) Jones of Elwood, IN; also aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Shaffer on March 1, 2020.
A private family funeral service, due to the current health concerns, was held at the Nash-Nelson Memorial Chapel, 141 North Maple Street, Hinckley, IL with Reverend Bill Riegle officiating. Interment is private.
A Memorial Celebration for Jennifer will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to her husband, Matt O'Donnell for the future education of their daughters.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (815) 286-3247.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2020