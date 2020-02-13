|
|
Jerald D. Floyd
Born: May 09, 1940; in Salt Lake City, UT
Died: February 02, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Jerry is survived by his wife Lindy, son C.J. (Joan Pearre) of St. Thomas, USVI; daughter Jenn (Mack Tribble) and grandsons, Jay and Josh Tribble of Phoenix, Az.
He was a faculty member at NIU from 1966-1997.The family thanks the staff of DCRNC for their many years of kindness and care, and the team at Unity Hospice for their assistance during his last days.
To all our friends who have been there for us every step of the way, you have our love, our gratitude.
L/J Cremation at Anderson Funeral Home; no service planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the ().
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020