Jeremy Michael Klock
Born: January 20, 1979
Died: October 12, 2019
Jeremy Klock, 40, of Kirkland, IL passed away peacefully October 12, 2019 at the Dekalb County Rehab and Nursing Center surrounded by his devoted parents. Born January 20, 1979, he was the youngest child of Gordon and Carolyn (Brening) Klock.
Since an early age, Jeremy's life passion was farming where he raised livestock, worked on machinery, and grew crops beside his father. He was actively involved in the FFA during high school and 4-H for 10 years where showing cattle was his favorite activity. During the winter season Jeremy loved to snowmobile with his friends that often resulted in late night poker games that he usually won. He will be remembered for his creative pranks that brought much joy and laughter to his family and friends.
Jeremy is survived by his parents, one sister, Julie (Les) Batorski of Amboy,IL, one brother, Jeff Klock ( Paul Achman ) of Plymouth, MN, and one nephew, Wyatt Klock of Plymouth, MN, his grandmother, Thelma Klock of Kirkland, IL, and grandfather, Donald Brening of Mesa, AZ. Also aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dorothy Brening, his grandfather, Kenneth Klock and his uncle, Ronald Klock.
Jeremy received incredibly compassionate care from the nurses and CNA's at the Dekalb County Nursing home for the last 17 years. They, along with his mother that was at his side almost every day, took care of his every need. Over the last few weeks Heartland Hospice provided loving and sympathetic support that far exceeded expectations.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2019