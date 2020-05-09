Jerold L. DeweyBorn: December 25, 1947; in DeKalb, ILDied: May 3, 2020; in Sycamore, ILJerold L. Dewey was born on December 25, 1947 to Clarence and Ruth Dewey Sr. He attended DeKalb schools and enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corp following graduation in 1967. Thirteen months of his 4 years active duty were spent in Vietnam. He married Sue Pearson on July 14, 1973. Their 47 years together posed many challenges but Jer was such a fighter, overcoming every hurdle he faced until his last battle.Jerry left his painful world on Sunday, May 3, 2020, 27 years after his life altering accident that left him a paraplegic. We are comforted knowing he is now pain free and living with Jesus.He is survived by his wife, Sue; children Jennifer (Jeremy) Lycan of Elburn, IL; Timothy (Celestra) Dewey of Madison, IN; grandchildren Natalie and Kaiden Lycan and step-grandchildren Ryan and Rachael Hoffman; brothers Clarence Jr. and Don; SIL Donna Dewey, Carla O'Neil; BIL Ron Pearson (Barb) and Kenneth (Peggy) and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dennis in 2014.Due to COVID-19 restrictions a service will not be held until it is safe to gather. Donations for his memorial may be sent to the family.