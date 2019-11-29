Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Fritz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Lavern Fritz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Lavern Fritz Obituary
Jerry Lavern Fritz

Born: September 14, 1944; in Cass City, MI

Died: November 26, 2019; in Rockford, IL

Jerry Lavern Fritz, 75, of Sycamore, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

Born September 14, 1944, in Cass City, Mich., the son of Lavern "Toby" Fritz and Esther Daniels, he married Jacqueline Komala on September 18, 1965, in Glendale Heights. Jerry worked as a bus driver for the Sycamore school district for many years. He was a car fanatic and loved building hot rods. Jerry organized and participated in many of the area car shows including the Sycamore Moose Lodge car show and Glendale Heights car show. Jerry was also a member of the Sycamore Moose Lodge. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; children, Jeffrey (Dawn) Fritz and Joel (Kelli) Fritz; grandson, Cody; step-grandchildren, Jason, Kerry, Alec and Lauren; brothers, Gary (Patsy) Fritz and Dale Fritz, and sister, Barbara (David) Nuti. Jerry is predeceased by his parents.

He will be greatly missed by his family and community.

Visitation will held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, IL 60178. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the funeral chapel.

Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -