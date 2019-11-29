|
|
Jerry Lavern Fritz
Born: September 14, 1944; in Cass City, MI
Died: November 26, 2019; in Rockford, IL
Jerry Lavern Fritz, 75, of Sycamore, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
Born September 14, 1944, in Cass City, Mich., the son of Lavern "Toby" Fritz and Esther Daniels, he married Jacqueline Komala on September 18, 1965, in Glendale Heights. Jerry worked as a bus driver for the Sycamore school district for many years. He was a car fanatic and loved building hot rods. Jerry organized and participated in many of the area car shows including the Sycamore Moose Lodge car show and Glendale Heights car show. Jerry was also a member of the Sycamore Moose Lodge. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; children, Jeffrey (Dawn) Fritz and Joel (Kelli) Fritz; grandson, Cody; step-grandchildren, Jason, Kerry, Alec and Lauren; brothers, Gary (Patsy) Fritz and Dale Fritz, and sister, Barbara (David) Nuti. Jerry is predeceased by his parents.
He will be greatly missed by his family and community.
Visitation will held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, IL 60178. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the funeral chapel.
Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2019