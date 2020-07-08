1/1
Jerry Lee Bidstrup
1948 - 2020
Born: October 5, 1948

Died: July 4, 2020

Jerry Lee Bidstrup, 71, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital.

He was born October 5, 1948, in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Frank Otto and Anna (Giartonia) Bidstrup. Jerry spent his early years in Waterman, Illinois helping his family and brother on the family farm.

Jerry was a graduate of Waterman High School Class of 1966. He was employed at Duplex Products in Sycamore for 29 years until the plant closed. He enjoyed his Duplex family and friends. Jerry was a trivia buff, loved old movies, cooking and having coffee every morning with his brother. His memory will forever live in our hearts.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sue; his sons, Jeffrey (Sue) Bidstrup of Austin, Texas, Jarrett Bidstrup of North Aurora, Illinois; stepson, Jeffrey (Rebecca) Hawkins of Fairview, Tennessee and Christa (Alaster) Hinkley of Eatonton, Georgia; Grandchildren, Natalie, Kelly and Nicholas Bidstrup, Isabella, Genevieve, Arabell, Waylon Hawkins and Landon Hinkley; brother, Kenneth (Patti) Bidstrup of Sycamore; sisters, Joanne Sell of Mesa, Arizona and Marie Robinson, Boynton Beach, Florida; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wayne; nephew, Kenneth Bidstrup, Jr.; brothers-in-law, Craig Sell and Chris Alsup.

A Memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Date time and location of the memorial gathering will be published in the Daily Chronicle and on the Anderson Funeral Home website.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Jerry Lee Bidstrup Memorial Fund, addressed to the Bidstrup family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 7, 2020
Sue and family,
We are deeply sorry about Jerry's passing. It was such fun listening to his trivia tales and hearing his infectious laughter. He will be missed by so many. Rest in peace dear cousin.
Butch and Judy Griswold
Family
July 7, 2020
I worked with Jerry at Duplex years ago and we lost a good guy Saturday. When we worked together he was always on the move. My job was to move product through the plant and he helped many times.
God Bless you Jerry! I will see you again.
Terry Reynolds
Coworker
