Jerry Lee Bidstrup
Jerry Lee Bidstrup, 71, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 12970 Cherry Road in Genoa, Illinois.
Due to the Covid-19 virus social distancing and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Jerry Lee Bidstrup Memorial Fund, addressed to the Bidstrup family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.