Boston's Mortuary
4300 Statesville Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
(704) 509-1550

Jerry W. Davis

Jerry W. Davis Obituary
Jerry W. Davis

Born: August 4, 1944; in Wynne, AR

Died: March 4, 2020; in Gastonia, NC

Jerry W. Davis, 75, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Gastonia, NC at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

Jerry was born August 4, 1944 in Wynne, Arkansas to Willard and Bettie (Wilcox) Davis.

Jerry graduated from DeKalb High School in 1963. He was an avid camper & a music lover. Jerry worked in the car industry for over 30 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Willard & Bettie Davis and his sister, Willene Holder. Survivors include his children Regina, Gretchen (Jim), Jeri and Jeff (Chelsea), 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, sister - Bettie Jo Weeks, brother - Jim (Joanne) Davis and several nieces & nephews.

Jerry's family will have a private celebration in honor of him. Cremation will be conducted by Boston's Mortuary in North Carolina.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020
