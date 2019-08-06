|
|
Jesse Clyde Chestnut
Born: February 27, 1932; in Clay Center, KS
Died: August 3, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Jesse Clyde Chestnut, 87, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 3, 2019, at home surrounded by his partner Barbara French and his son David.
Jesse was born February 27, 1932, in Clay Center, Kansas, to Joseph Waldo and Margaretta Kathleen (Hutter) Chestnut.With the exception of his military service, Jesse always lived in DeKalb County communities.
Jesse graduated from Kirkland High School in 1949. He served in the US Army from 1955-1957.He married Carol Joy Shellito (b. January 4, 1933, d. September 6, 2012) on October 3, 1953, at the First United Methodist Church in DeKalb. Jesse started as a lineman for the DeKalb-Ogle Telephone Company and had worked his way into upper management with its successor Contel Telephone by the time he retired after 32 years of service. After the passing of his wife Carol, Jesse found love again with Barbara French. Jesse loved and embraced Barb's family, and they returned that love and accepted him as part of their family.Jesse was a kind and generous, sharing, friendly, outgoing person who loved to travel, do arts and crafts, and play card games. Jesse enjoyed people and made friends with everyone he met. No one ever had an unkind word to say about Jesse. His warm caring heart and sense of humor will be missed by all.
Jesse is survived by his children, David Chestnut of Columbia, South Carolina, Mark Chestnut of DeKalb and Joy (John) Ashman of Flower Mound, Texas; his grandchildren, Trevor and Zach Ashman; his siblings, Wendell, Josephine, Louise, Paul, and Beulah; Barb's daughter, Michele (Ken) Roesche and her children, Connor and Hailey; Barb's son, Michel (Bobbie Jo) French and his children, Mickey Lynn, Madyson, Tiffany and Hailey; granddaughter, Sean (Mark) Broughton; and great-granddaughter, Abby.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael; his wife, Carol; and his parents.
The Funeral Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with the Rev. Dr. Stephen Squires of Trinity Lutheran Church in DeKalb officiating. Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66 will follow services.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the times of services at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Interment of cremated remains will be Saturday, August 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Jesse C. Chestnut Memorial Fund, addressed to the Chestnut Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2019