Jesse Willard Schipp
Born: July 7th, 1924; in Bradfor, IL
Died: December 29th, 2019; in Sycamore, IL
Mr. Jesse Willard Schipp of Waterman, Illinois passed away Sunday, December 29th, 2019 at Bethany Rehabilitation Center in Sycamore.
He was born on July 7th, 1924 in Bradford, Illinois. He spent much of his youth living in Low Point, Illinois, and then in Chicago.
Jesse volunteered for the Army, in 1943, and saw service in World War 2. Jesse participated in the Invasion of Normandy and made it into Germany. He was Honorably Discharged in December of 1945, at the rank of Private First Class. Jesse would go on to work, at many companies, including, Oscar-Meyer, the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, and others, but spent his most years at Caterpillar in Montgomery, where he ran a grinder for 30 years.
He was an avid fan of westerns, and had a small collection of John Wayne memorabilia, also enjoying fishing, and taking drives to places he had never been.
He was proceeded in death, by his father: Charles, mother: Bernice, sister Dorothy, and daughter Carol. He was glad to know, he would soon see his wife again, Mary (Terry) Tojek, whom he had been married to for over fifty years.
He is survived by his daughters, Constance Christian of Shabbona, Mary (William) Barker of Shabbona, and Charlotte (Thomas) Jensen of Oswego. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Johnathan Christian of Somerville, Tennessee, Jennifer Barker of DeKalb, Illinois, Jessica Barker of DeKalb, Jacobe Christian of Shabbona, and Tessa Barker of Shabbona and Chance Barker of Shabbona as well as one great-grand daughter Leona. As well as many Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.
As per his request, no services will be held, and he donated his body to science.
Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 4, 2020