Jilleane DiAnne Leifheit
1944 - 2020
Jilleane DiAnne Leifheit

Born: August 11, 1944; in DeKalb, IL

Died: May 2, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Jilleane DiAnne (Neubauer) Leifheit, 75, of DeKalb, IL, formerly of Sycamore, passed away Saturday May 2, 2020, in the care of Hospice at her daughter's home, surrounded by all of her family.

Born August 11, 1944 in DeKalb, the daughter of Robert and Louise (Cooper) Neubauer, Jilleane spent time as a Life Insurance Agent, and also enjoyed her time delivering newspapers. Jilleane was a 1962 graduate of Malta High School, She enjoyed her time getting together with her former classmates at the Junction monthly. She enjoyed watching Chicago Med, Dancing with the Stars, Married at First Sight, Food Network and Golden Girls reruns with her grandchildren. She was very involved with her family, especially loved her time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed dabbling into family genealogy and taking trips to Jerseyville, IL, to learn about her father (Robert Davis') biological family. She was a long time member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Sycamore.

She is survived by her seven children, Dawn (John) Remington of DeKalb, Sherryl (Joseph) Medernach of Sycamore, Cynthia Leffelman (Clayton Parker) of Sycamore, Rhonda (Paul) Jackowiak of Linden, TN. Robert (Danielle) Leifheit IL, of Sycamore, Victoria Leifheit (Dave Fant) of DeKalb and Michelle (Ryan) Schroeder of Sycamore; 20 grandchildren, Cheyenne, Brittany, Allyssa and Austin Remington, Katie Smith and Jacob Medernach, Wade (Ashley) Leffelman and Wesley Leffelman, Ashley (Nick) Hooker, Bryan (Jessica) Rhodes, Logan and Breanna Jackowiak, Boston and Jayzion Leifheit, Kylie and Trent Thomas, Kameron, Laynee, Kazmo and Shailyn Schroeder; four step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, Gaige, Chloe and Ashlyn Hooker, and Jayden, Makenzie and Brooklyn Rhodes; three step-great-grandchildren; her sister, Suzanne Neubauer of Corbin, Ky.; former husband and father of her children, Robert Leifheit; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Neubauer and Louise (Leo) Greve; sister, Linda Templeton; brother-in-law, Robert Templeton; nephew, Robert Templton Jr.; and step-grandchild, Caitlin Robinson.

A very special thank-you to Michelle Schroeder for being her mother's primary caregiver for the last 12 years with the help of Sherryl and Victoria and grandchildren Ashley, Kameron and Laynee. The family would also like to thank all of the extended healthcare workers who've helped to brighten our Mother's life these last two years.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held in August, with details to be determined at that time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Jilleane D. Leifheit Family in care of Quiram-Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St. Sycamore, IL 60178.Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory, leave a condolence or for information call Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels at (815)895-6589



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
