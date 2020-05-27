Joan (Drury) Kephart
Born: February 20, 1946
Died: May 23, 2020
Joan (Drury) Kephart was born on February 20, 1946 in Harrodsburg, KY to Mabel (Lake) Drury and Milton Drury and died Saturday, May 23rd. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents and one grandchild, Jacob William Harriss. Joan was a member of the United Methodist Church and the church's quilting club. She was also part of the Warren County Corvette Club with her husband. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She saw many things around the world and no matter where she was or what she was doing she always presented her best self. Joan leaves those to cherish her memory: husband, Ernest Eugene Kephart of New Virginia, IA and the loving Kephart family, daughters; Brenda (Michael) Harriss of DeKalb, IL, Glenda (John) Davies of Sycamore, IL, Amy (Martin) Norris of Truro, IA, siblings; Mary Vodden, Maurice (Joan) Drury, Sandra (Greg) Haraf and Lisa(Michael) Rourke, 8 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, May 27th at 11:00am at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, IA. In honor of Joan, donations can be made to Unity Point Hospice. Cards and flowers may be sent to the funeral home.
Kale's Funeral Home
301 S. Main St. Osceola, IA 50213 www.kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 27, 2020.