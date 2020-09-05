Joan L. Hoffman
Born: August 4, 1927; in Sycamore, IL
Died: September 4, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Joan L. Hoffman, 93, of Sycamore, Ill., passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center, after a lengthy illness.
Joan was born August 4, 1927, in Sycamore, to John J. and Katherine M. (Florent) Hoffman and was one of six daughters.
Miss Hoffman was a resident of Sycamore for most of her life and was an active member of St. Mary's of Sycamore. She graduated from St. Mary's Grade School, Sycamore High School and Western Michigan University.
Joan began her lengthy Catholic School teaching career in 1952 at St. Alphonsus Catholic School in Grand Rapids, MI, then Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School in Albuquerque, NM, before returning to Sycamore in 1963 to teach at St. Mary's Catholic School in DeKalb, IL. When she officially retired from St. Mary's in 1991 she proudly had spent 38 years teaching First Grade. Even in retirement she was an English Tutor in her home for St. Mary's of Sycamore students. For her years of faithful dedication to the First Grade students of St. Mary's in DeKalb, Joan was proud to be honored at the Lancer Legacy Ball in April of 2014.
Joan was an avid gardener, taking immense pride in her yard. She was a meticulous antique furniture refinisher, preserving many family heirlooms. She also enjoyed reading, tent camping all over the United States and spending time with family and friends.
Joan is predeceased by her parents and her five sisters, Helen Read, Claire Christiansen, Lucille O'Connell, Kay Hoffman and Rosemary Swedberg. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, her dear friends and neighbors and over 1,200 of her beloved First Grade students, many of whom still remain in contact.
Joan's family wishes to thank the staff of the DeKalb County Nursing Center and Heartland Hospice for their loving and dedicated care. We will be forever grateful.
Funeral Mass, at 10 am Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at The Church of St. Mary, 244 Waterman St., Sycamore, will be livestreamed by the church at https://stmarysycamore.com
. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Sycamore.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 5-7 pm. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St. Please visit www.olsonfh.com
for COVID-19 limitations or to express a condolence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scholarship Funds of St. Mary's School of DeKalb or St. Mary's School of Sycamore. Also, donations may be made to the Heartland Hospice of Rockford Memorial Fund.
Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Sycamore, 815-895-6589.